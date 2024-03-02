A Multi-Award winning videographer Kenneth Makina popularly known as VJ Ken says if government and other stakeholders consider investing in the Malawi music industry, the country can yield great results.

VJ Ken who started his career in 2017 says the Malawi music industry has the potential to bring forex to the country hence the need to invest in it.

VJ Ken

“Look at the Nigerian Music industry, their music is sold abroad and it’s generating forex, Malawi can borrow a leaf from that by investing in the industry and the nation can benefit,” he said.

VJ Ken started shooting music videos after being motivated by Clarence A Peter’s from Nigeria, however his breakthrough was in 2018 after shooting Waxy Kay’s music video titled ‘My Foot’.

Since then Ken has been producing visuals for various popular artists countrywide.

In 2018 VJ Ken won Urban Music Party (UMP) awards as Best Video Director and in 2019 he was awarded a First Recipient of Video Director by MASO Awards.

“After 2019, I no longer participate in awards because the system is corrupt, deserving people who do great things are not given accolades. This is because the system has some people who choose who they want,” he said.

VJ Ken also bragged about shooting over 1000 videos in a space of three years.

Apart from shooting music videos, VJ Ken works with various organisations shooting documentaries and other projects.

Among other popular videos he shot are ‘Ndizagenda’ By Sean Morgan, ‘Izathera ma Penalty’ by Gibo Pearson, ‘Ebenezer’ by Shammah Vocalz, Number One’ by ‘Mlaka Maliro ft Piksy, ‘Ndapanga Dala’ by Slyc, and he also shot Sparko Liko’s ft Nepman video titled ‘Mphepo’.

VJ Ken has however urged up and coming videographers to get inspiration from those doing great in the industry.