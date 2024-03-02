The Livingstonia Synod of Church of Central African Presbyterian (CCAP) has raised concern over lack of adequate funding towards Early Childhood Development (ECD) sector, saying it is a major factor towards lack of quality ECD service delivery in the country.

Speaking during graduation ceremony of 64 caregivers at Andrews CCAP Church in Mzuzu on Friday, Livingstonia Synod ECD Executive Director Rev. Edward Kamthuzi said the passion to Join caregiving is fading resulting to a decrease in number of caregivers and low quality delivery.

“We have discovered that there has been decrease in the number of trained caregivers in ECD centres from 50 percent in 2020 to 37 percent in 2023 to 2024 and there is 48 percent reduction in access to quality ECD services. This has happened due to decrease in support towards ECD sector,” Kamthunzi said.

Kamthuzi further said that poor infrastructure and lack of monitoring has also accelerated the decrease of caregiver and quality service delivery hence need for government to consider adding more resources and motivation towards EDC.

“Government should add more trained caregivers and consider giving them a honorarium or even salary to act as a motivation so that they remain committed to their work hence ensuring low caregiver turn over,” he added.

In his words, Director of ECD quality control in the ministry of Gender, Community Development and Social Welfare Chikondi Chiumbudzo Mponda said government is considering adding 3,000 caregivers on honorarium this year and further concurred with Kamthuzi on the slated challenges torwads ECD.

Mponda then commended World Vision for working in collaboration with the government by pumping in funds towards training more caregivers. According to Mponda, this will enhance ECD service delivery.

District Programs Manager for World Vision in Nkhata Bay and Mzimba Limbani Gondwe Kumpolota said they are committed to complementing government’s effort in promoting ECD activities in Malawi and working towards agenda 2063 for ECD focuses on holistic development of a child which is also WVI’s area of focus in building a child to an independent citizen.

A total of 64 ECD caregivers from the districts of Karonga, Nkhata Bay and Chitipa after completion of their two weeks intense training.