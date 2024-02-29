The Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) says about 7,000 have been displaced by flash floods following heavy downpour in Nkhotakota and Karonga Districts.

As of Thursday, 29th February, 2024, an updated preliminary report from Nkhotakota District Council indicates that nine camps set in Traditional Authorities (T/As) Kanyenda and Mphonde. The report further states that

Meanwhile, a national search and rescue (SAR) team led by the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) has been working with communities in providing life-saving interventions.

According to a statement released by DoDMA today, over 900 people who were trapped in various areas, have been rescued. The SAR team has also been also ferrying relief items (which include maize flour and tents) earlier dispatched by the department and medical personnel and supplies/equipment to areas that require urgent attention.

The displaced communities are in need of food, clothing, shelter materials (i.e family tents), blankets, dignity kits and WASH facilities (cups, pails, water treatment chemicals and mobile toilets).

For the past 24 hours, rains persisted around Dwangwa; causing widespread damage to roads and further hindering essential service delivery.

In Karonga, heavy rains have also persisted and have largely damaged rice fields in TA Mwakawoko.

As most parts of the lakeshore areas continue experiencing high rainfalls, the department reiterate calls for communities to move to safer and higher areas.