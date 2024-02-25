On Wednesday, the legislator commissioned the project at Zam’mimba Primary School, traditional authority Nsamala in the district, with commitment to electrify all the schools in the constituency which are currently not connected to Escom grid.

Speaking to Malawi24, Ngalande highlighted that education is critical in the development of the nation hence he thought of electrifying the schools as a way of improving education standards in the area.

”We cannot talk of development of our country when we have poor education standards. This project is only addressing some of the challenges that were identified in our constituency and we believe responding to them is critical in clearing some of the bottlenecks people are facing,” said Ngalande.

According to the legislator, 15 Million Kwacha drawn from Constituency Development Fund (CDF) has been earmarked for the project.

Meanwhile, Headteacher for the school as well as Group village Head Zam’mimba are both enthusiastic that the project is a milestone in raising education standards in the area.

They say, in the past, parents and guardians used to contribute money for procurement of candles and paraffin to enable learners to study at night but with time, the initiative was halted, citing exorbitant costs of meeting the items.

Apart from installing the solar powered electricity, Ngalande also donated school uniforms to 200 learners, exercise books, Mathematical sets of instruments, ball pens, and Football as well as Netball kits.

The school has a current enrolment of 711 learners with 31 learners ready to sit for this year’s primary School Leaving Certificate Examinations (PSLCE).