The Lilongwe Water Board (LWB) says it plans to plant over 8000 trees around its wastewater treatment plant at Kauma in Lilongwe to protect communities from emissions.

Philip Mkwezalamba, who is manager of the wastewater treatment, said this on Friday when LWB employees, under Madzi Wildlife Club, planted about 2000 trees which were donated to the board by security firm G4S.

Mkwezalamba said trees are critical in the area because gases such as carbon monoxide which are emitted within the plant pollute the air at the plant and surrounding communities.

”The trees act as natural barrier to those around us because the emissions that are produced are reduced by trees and the communities are able to get fresh air,” said Mkwezalamba.

The plant receives sewage from LWB customers connected to the sewer system. At the plant, contaminants are removed such that the remaining water is safe to be discharged into the nearby Lilongwe River.

Chairperson of Madzi Wildlife Club said the emissions from the plant pollute the air and damage iron sheets on the houses surrounding the plant and they hope that the trees will help deal with such issues.

“Our plan is to plant more trees in this area and involve people from communities around Kauma,” said Chilenga.

G4S National Account Manager Bridgette Sinthamphwi said the company grows tree seedlings which are donated to communities and recently they donated over 4500 tree seedlings to the Lilongwe Water Board.

“For us, this is part of giving back to the society. We want to ensure that contribute to making the world a habitable place. Moreover,” said Sinthamphwi.