Hours after the Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM) released its letter citing some of the challenges Malawians are sailing through, the Government of Malawi through its spokesperson Moses Kunkuyu has acknowledged the letter.

In a statement released today, Kunkuyu says the government has acknowledged ‘some’ cited challenges and remain committed to using Bishops wisdom in building progress of the country.

“As government we will not engage item by item responses with the clergy in public. Instead we will not get tired utilising the engagement that do we do have with the clergy from time to time,” says Kunkuyu.

The letter which was read today in Catholic Churches has cited lack of visionary leadership by the Tonse led administration as the reason Malawi’s economic situation has worsened over the past four years.