Mighty Mukuru Wanderers Football Club has appointed new members in its supporters’ committees to serve for a period of two years.

A letter dated 21st February 2024 and signed by board secretary Chancy Gondwe states that eastern region has been created making four regional supporters committee nationwide.

According to the letter, Mervin Mkunika has been appointed as the national supporters’ committee chairperson deputised by Bishop Chimwemwe.

Three members on the list led by Coxley Kamange have been sampled as advisors to the national supporters committee while long serving Yona Malunga and Herbert Mlaka are national cheerleaders.

Dines Chitsulo is the Chairman of Southern Region supporters’ committee, lead 5 executive committee members and 21 committee members.

Central Region supporters committee will now have Mike Kamanga as the region’s chairperson. He leads a team of five executive members and seven committee members.

Joseph Bolamoyo is chairing the Northern Region which has five executive members and eight committee members.

The newly introduced region of Eastern will have Dave Moonjeza as the first ever chairperson for the supporters’ committee region.