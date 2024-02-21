Members of Parliament will not meet today for continuation of 2024/2025 budget deliberations following the death of Assistant Clerk of Parliament Lawson Chitseko who died after knocking off on Wednesday.

This is according to a press statement dated 21 February, 2024, which has been signed by Catherine Gotani Hara who is the speaker of the national assembly.

Gotani Hara said Chitseko who on Wednesday 21 February, 2024 reported for work, died after knocking off and says following the death, budget deliberations will proceed on Friday, February 23, 2024.

“It is with great sadness and shock that I wish to inform you, Honourable Members of the untimely death of Mr Lawson Chitseko, who until his death was Assistant Clerk of Parliament responsible for Committees.

“In view of this sad development, I wish to inform you, Honourable Members that the House will not sit on Thursday, 22nd February, 2024. The House will resume Sitting on Friday, 23rd February, 2024 at 9:30 a.m,” reads part of the statement.

The statement further indicates that burial arrangements will be communicated in due course.