Chitipa United have unveiled Elvis Kafoteka as Head Coach following the departure of McDonald Nginde Mtetemera who joined newly promoted CRECK Sporting Club.

The Former Escom United and Flames defender Kafoteka has joined Chitipa United FC on a two-year deal.

Chitipa United started the hunt for the coach following Mtetemera’s departure early February.

The team’s General Secretary Watson Kabaghe said the team will come up with a statement soon.

Kafoteka previously worked with Mchinji based relegated Extreme FC where his team ended the bottom of the table.

Chitipa United ended the 2023 Tnm Super League season in top 5 and were voted the most improved team.