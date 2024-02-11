Secretary for Health Dr. Samson Mndolo has said he is impressed with progress of rehabilitation of Balaka District Hospital and construction of maternity wings at Chiendausiku and Kwitanda health centres in Balaka.

Dr. Mndolo made the sentiments on Thursday when he conducted a health infrastructure supervisory visit in Balaka District.

After touring rehabilitation works at Balaka District Hospital as well as construction works of maternity wings at Chiendausiku and Kwitanda health centres, Mndolo applauded Balaka District Council for their supervisory role which he said has contributed to the success of the projects.

He therefore called for a multi-stakeholder approach in taking care of the facilities.

He also urged community members to embrace ownership of the projects and desist from acts of vandalism saying they cripple provision of quality health care service delivery.

Meanwhile, Balaka District Commissioner, Tamanya Harawa, is upbeat that the refurbishment of health facilities in the District is a milestone in raising the quality of health care standards in the district.

He said: ”We are currently facing a number of challenges in the provision of health service delivery to the patients. For instance, our district hospital is not tailor-made to function as a fully-fledged district hospital. The rehabilitation works currently underway at the district hospital will enable us to have a tailor -made hospital which will have a conducive environment critical for providing all necessary support to both health workers as well as patients.”

He added the construction of maternity wings at some health facilities in the District will significantly contribute in creating safe spaces for good maternal health service delivery.

Balaka District Council is implementing various projects in health infrastructure development using the Governance to Enable Service Delivery (GESD), District Development Fund (DDF) and Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

Among the projects include rehabilitation of the Out-patients Department (OPD), rehabilitation of male and female wards at the District Hospital and construction of maternity wings at Chimatiro, Chiendausiku and Kwitanda posts which will enable them graduate into fully-fledged health centres once construction works are completed.

Balaka District has a population of slightly above half a million and so far has 18 health facilities.