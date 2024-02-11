Germany based JMC Skyred, who is a Malawian rapper and songwriter born in Blantyre, has released a new song titled Distance featuring two well-known Malawian artists Leslie and Henry Czar.

Speaking to Malawi24, JMC Skyred said Distance is dedicated to the Malawian Youth who are focused on their goals which are not easy to reach due to the daily circumstances and struggles to they face.

He continued to say that the song also tells a love story between two people in a long distance relationship, hoping to reunite one day.

“Love is stronger than the distance. It also reflects the challenges of not succeeding in the things we strive for in life due to the daily circumstances we face. Whatever we are trying to achieve, everything seems very far away in the distance, but as Leslie sings “don’t worry about the distance” We will shorten the distance and achieve our goals: no matter what,” said JMC.

JMC also uses music for social and political messages. He is actively involved in social causes as he founded the aid organisation called “Shorten the Distance” with the aim of improving the living conditions of children and young people in Malawi.

His songs including an EP which he has released can be found on Spotify, YouTube music and other platforms.