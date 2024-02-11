A man identified as Victor Mhango who was a branch manager of Premier Bet in Mzuzu has died after being involved in a road accident at Lusangazi along Chikangawa- Mzuzu M1 road on February 9, 2024 around 23:00hours.

On said date and time, Mr Gomezgani Mzima was driving motor vehicle registration number MC 9471 Toyota Passo Saloon from Kadikechi heading Mzuzu City with Mhango on board.

As he was passing by Lusangazi area he hit a stationary motor vehicle registration number NB 234 Tata Lorry which was left unattended.

The two were rushed to Mzuzu Central Hospital where Mhango was pronounced dead upon arrival due to severe head injuries while the driver sustained multiple bruises on the face.

Motor vehicle registration number MC 9471 Toyota Passo had its front part extensively damaged while Tata Lorry had its tailgate depressed.

Meanwhile, Police in the city are advising road users to always adhere to road signs, regulations and observe speed limits to avoid accidents.