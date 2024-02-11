The Malawi Bureau of Standards (MBS) has revoked the certification and production of Hayat Natural Mineral Bottled Water by Thirsty Juice Company located in Njewa, Lilongwe and has ordered recall of the product from the market with immediate effect, due to non-compliance on food safety parameters.

According to a statement released by the Bureau, MBS conducted a routine regulatory conformity assessment activities and collected samples of the product in question for laboratory tests based on MS 560:2004, and the results revealed critical non-compliance with the minimum requirements on the food safety parameters.

“Based on the laboratory tests that the MBS conducted, batch number 2023:11:01 Hayat Natural Mineral Water-500 ml was deemed defective and dangerous for use, and in the interest of public health safety, and in line with provisions of the Malawi Bureau of Standards Act (Cap 51:02), Sections 34 (1), 39 (1) and 41, the MBS hereby restrict the presence of the said batch of this product in all market streams across the country with immediate effect,” indicated the statement.

MBS has also issued an order to Thirsty Juice Company Limited, based in Njewa, Lilongwe to stop manufacturing and distributing Hayat bottled water until all registered shortfalls on food safety parameters are addressed as stipulated in the relevant Malawi Standards and the certification is reissued and further recall the products from all the retail outlets by 15th February 2024.

The Bureau has however advised retail outlets to withdraw these products from the market such that they are not accessible to consumers and also the general public to refrain from buying or consuming the product.

“The MBS would like to assure the general public that we are currently continuing with the conformity assessments and taking appropriate actions on any defective products and services offered across the country,” highlighted the statement.