Zambia has become the second country in the world after the United States to offer injectable Pre-exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) medicine for HIV prevention in the world.

On 9th February, 2024, the United States government delivered to Zambia the first shipment of injectable PrEP medicine and it is meant for HIV negative people but at a high risk of contracting the disease.

Receiving the donation, Zambia’s Minister of Health, Sylvia Masebo, indicated that the donation symbolises hope, progress and a collective determination to create a healthier and brighter future for the people of Zambia.

Country Chair for the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) Ryan Phelps said, “It is important that the people at risk of acquiring HIV can choose the HIV prevention method that works best for them and fits into their lifestyle.

“For those who have trouble taking a pill every day to prevent HIV, this long acting injectable may be a more manageable option.” Through this donation of injectable PrEP, the U.S. and Zambia governments are expanding HIV prevention options for all.”

The 14,850 vials of injectable PrEP called Cabotegravir Long Acting (CAB-LA) is expected to protect 2,000 Zambians against HIV for one year.

Meanwhile, the injectable PrEP will be available to people aged 16 years and above.

Source: US Embassy in Zambia