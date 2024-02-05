Pirimiti Community Day Secondary School (CDSS) in Zomba in collaboration with the school’s mother group has planted 880 trees in the current Forestry Season in an afforestation drive.

District Education Office in Zomba rural therefore expressed appreciation on the students and mother group’s efforts in planting the 880 trees.

School inspector in the Zomba rural, Kenneth Chikuse expressed the appreciation at Pirimiti CDSS during tree planting exercise.

He said that a school that is sorrounded by trees is protected from strong winds that normally blow off roofs.

Chikuse called on other schools in the district to emulate what Pirimiti has done in planting the trees.

He therefore called on the students to care for the trees to ensure high survival rate and said there was need for Pirimiti CDSS to teach other schools to plant trees in the current Forestry Season.

“District Education Office is pleased with what Pirimiti CDSS has done and l will ensure that every school plant trees this season,” Chikuse added.

A form 3 student at Pirimiti CDSS, Leticia Liponje said trees are important component in environment, adding that the school will ensure that the tree seedlings are cared for to ensure that future students benefit the results.

She commented Age Africa for encouraging the students and communities to plant trees saying this was a good move in environmental restoration .

Kumbani Sitonkeni provided the school with 880 tree seedlings and said he decided to donate the seedlings to restore the environment .

He also commended Age Africa for mobilising students and communities in afforestation.

Afforestation at Pirimiti CDSS started after environmental awareness which Age Africa advocated at the school and surrounding communities.