President Lazarus Chakwera has called upon all politicians who want to join the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) to do so, saying the party’s door is open and everyone will be accommodated.

Chakwera made the call Wednesday at Chinsapo Ground in Lilongwe during a developmental rally he conducted after inspecting the construction of Lilongwe Bridge and 99 houses for immigration officers.

The president also urged politicians in the country to stop politics of name calling and castigation saying the tendency is counterproductive.

Chakwera said even though some people are not able to appreciate different projects that his government is implementing in all parts of the country, he will not stop doing that, because that is what Malawians want.

“I know there some people who want me to be fighting with different people including my Vice President and some cabinet ministers, but that is not my system of politics.

“The politics I know is to initiate development projects in all parts of the country, regardless of tribe and region. And I am ready to work with everyone who is committed to assist me develop this country, even with those who criticised me in the past,” he said.

He added: “This country has been facing a number of challenges ranging from cyclones, cholera, Covid-19, dry-spells and many more. These occurrences have brought a lot of pain on people’s lives such as lack of food and money. So with these challenges, should we continue castigating each other?”

MCP Deputy Secretary General, Catherine Gotani Hara, said the party is receiving new members on daily basis in different parts of the country because of its sound and visionary leadership.

During the event, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) District Governor for Malingunde Political District, Ernest Phambala, with several others defected to the ruling to MCP.

