Old Mutual Malawi has supported with K2.5 million Beit Cure International Hospital’s ‘Night to Shine’ event which is aimed at instilling hope and smile in hearts of children with disabilities who will be hosted to a dinner early February, 2024 in Blantyre.

Speaking during a cheque presentation ceremony on Tuesday, January 30, 2024 in Blantyre, Managing Director of Old Mutual Life Assurance Roy Punungwe, said the event which is scheduled for 9th February, 2024, at the Amaryllis Hotel in Blantyre, is part of the company’s commitment to supporting disability-inclusive initiatives.

Punungwe said Old Mutual is always encouraged by Beit Cure International Hospital’s dedication to transforming the lives of children with disabilities, providing not only crucial surgical interventions but also holistic care that extends to supporting their families and strengthening healthcare systems.

He further added that this dedication aligns with their responsible business philosophy which is informed by their commitment to be a purpose-led organisation that delivers meaningful impact to all its stakeholders, transform the society and make a meaningful difference in the communities they serve.

“It is a pleasure for our organization to hand over support worth MK2.5 million to Beit Cure International Hospital to enable them to organise their annual Night to Shine event aimed at instilling hope in the hearts of individuals with disabilities, especially those aged 14 years and below.

“The Night to Shine event significantly represents a beacon of joy and Inclusivity greatly demonstrating that disability is not inability. We are hopeful that this event as it has always been the case, will create an unforgettable experience for individuals who often face unique challenges, and our support will help to illuminate the night with love,” said Punungwe.

He then emphasized that Old Mutual being a certain friend in uncertain times, will continue to collaborate with Beit Cure International Hospital, and while pledging continued support to the hospital, he wooed the corporate world to always support the facility.

Speaking after receiving the donation, was Beit Cure’s Executive Director Elly Cheney, who thanked the financial services provider for always coming to their rescue and said the money will go a long way in raising awareness of their services.

On raising awareness, Cheney complained that up to date, some parents do not know that hospital’s services are free of charge which he said makes them to avoid bringing their children to their hospital in Blantyre, thinking they will pay substantially.

“As a hospital, our biggest challenge is to create awareness and for people to know that these services are available. We do provide highly specialized surgical care to children below 18 years of age, and sometimes we have all the resources, we have all the equipment, we have all the expertise, but then from deep down villages, people might not be aware.

“So one of the things that we are requesting different platforms, social media as well as mass media, the corporate world, is to ensure that disability is included in all their programming so that awareness can be created and children can be able to access the care that we do provide,” explained Cheney.

He further said the ‘Night to Shine’ event which is organized annually and is set to host 35 children, is meant to provide some happiness and put a smile on children with disabilities, to make them feel being treated like they are kings or queens, claiming many people are neglecting such children.