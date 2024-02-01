

Moreen Phiri, who has shown interest to contest for Member of Parliament for Nkhata-Bay Northwest constituency in the 2025 elections, says men have failed to initiate development in the area and constituents should try sending a female representative to parliament.

The 36-year-old female candidate said in interview that people should vote for her if they want to see change in terms of development in the constituency.

“I want to bring change to my area in terms of bringing developments. We have lagged behind in terms of development. I have been observing how these men do and how they behave when they win , they don’t deliver on their promises, they mind their business forgetting about everything. We have been voting for them but now I want to be MP so that people should at least see change this time,” said Phiri.

She noted that no MP in the constituency has stayed for two terms which means people are just trying to find the rightful Member of Parliament.

Some people in the constituency who spoke to Malawi24 have supported the move taken by Phiri to contest.

“We are the ones that have asked her to stand. This time we want to try a woman, men have failed us big time. I am calling upon people in the constituency to rally behind Moreen Phiri for the bright future of Nkhata-Bay Northwest Constituency,” said Mr Eric Banda

Senior Chief Timbiri has also encouraged more female candidates to come out and contest in the elections.

“We have been having male candidates for long and people have been wondering if our constituency doesn’t have educated women or capable women to contest,” Chief Timbiri said.

Currently, Moreen has embarked on putting her structures, as she set to go to the 2025 polls as an independent candidate.

On three occasions, the Nkhata-Bay Northwest seat has been won by an independent candidate.