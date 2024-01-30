Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) under National Advocacy Platform (NAP) have demanded the Malawi Government to urgently suspend the ongoing deal with Zuneth Sattar for 16 armoured vehicles and to get an immediate refund of the initial payment of USD 4,983,400 (over K8 billion) paid to International Armoured Group.

The platform has this said in a statement following revelations that Malawi Government through the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) has revived the sale agreement for 16 military armored vehicles, previously canceled by the Attorney General on January 11, 2022. The contract was awarded to a company linked to corruption suspect Zuneth Sattar.

According to the platform, the move, which has been orchestrated with Sattar – who is facing charges of corruption and fraud – raises serious concerns about the government’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and the rule of law.

“Beyond legal violations, this covert deal perpetuates corruption, betrays public trust, and jeopardizes national security. The transfer of military assets under dubious circumstances poses a serious threat to our nation’s stability. The diversion of funds highlights a reckless disregard for fiscal responsibility, fostering an environment where corruption thrives and compromising ongoing efforts to combat corruption.

“The government’s actions erode public trust, casting doubt on the integrity of institutions and revealing complicity in a deal that violates multiple legal provisions,” reads part of the statement signed by NAP chairperson Benedicto Kondowe.

Apart from demanding immediate suspension of the deal and the refund, the platform has also called for a transparent investigation to unveil the full extent of this betrayal of public trust.

It has also demanded that perpetrators, regardless of their positions, must face immediate legal consequences to demonstrate that betraying public trust will not go unpunished.

The platform which is composed of 15 civil society groups has since stated that it will not hesitate to take prompt and collective actions should the government continue to neglect its fiduciary responsibility to its citizens.