In close collaboration with the Ministry of Education, UNICEF Malawi has assisted Mpatsa Primary School in the restoration of tents which were blown off by rains.

Tents at Mpatsa were damaged earlier this month

On the second of January 2024, Malawi24 reported that tents used as temporary learning spaces provided by UNICEF at Mpatsa Primary School in Nsanje had been damaged following heavy rains that hit the district.

In response, UNICEF Malawi assisted Mpatsa Primary School in the restoration of the damaged tents and provided an additional ten 72sqm tents to ensure learning continues at the school which was submerged following Tropical Cyclone Freddy on 13 March 2023.

The newly installed tents

Mpatsa primary school has an enrollment of 2,700 learners of which many were learning outside. The provision of the additional tents will go a long way for many learners to learn inside and protect them from seasonal rains at the school where classes resumed on 16 January 2024.