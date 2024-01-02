Stormy rain has damaged Mpatsa Primary School in Nsanje which was relocated to its current location last year after the original school was also affected by Cyclone Freddy.

Headteacher for the school Jussa Mitronzo says it is unlikely that classes will resume at the school next week because all structures which are used as classrooms have been damaged by the storm.

“The school was moved from a flood prone area to this location because of Cyclone Freddy and now the whole school has been damaged.

“I don’t know what to do, I don’t know what I will do with the students when school reopens,” said Mitronzo in an interview with Timveni Radio.

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament for Nsanje Central Kafandikhale Mandevana has said he will do all he can to ensure that the school reopens.

Mpatsa has over 1,000 learners. Last year, the school’s original location was affected by floods induced by Cyclone Freddy.

Education authorities decided to relocate the school to a safer area where they constructed makeshift classrooms.