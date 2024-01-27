A Lilongwe Water Board (LWB) customer says there were tadpoles in the water coming out of a tap at her home on Saturday morning.

The woman took to Twitter to complain about the water being supplied to her home by the water board. She posted a bucket containing water that had several tadpoles.

“Lilongwe water board…..ayi fenks,” she said in a caption for the photo.

A screenshot of the woman’s Twitter post

She added that she reported the matter to the water board and was informed that the tadpoles possibly entered system through a burst water pipe.

Meanwhile, commenters on the posts have condemned the water board over the quality of tap water being supplied to residents.

“When in Lilongwe I never have tap water last time it kept me in bed a whole 2 days,” one person said.

Another person said: “Are those tadpoles? 😭 I’d be so traumatized and never drink or use tap water again. Please, where do you live? I need to know if I need to make arrangements for private water supply if it’s anywhere close to my area”

In 2017, the Lilongwe Water Board (LWB) supplied contaminated water to residents of Area 18 after the board’s supply pipes burst underground near a broken sewer system, allowing the sewer water to go into the supply pipe. Some victims reported that they had stomachache and other health-related complications after using the contaminated water.

In 2020, the High Court in Lilongwe ordered the water board to compensate the victims.