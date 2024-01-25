President of Ministers Network, Apostle Samuel Vinkhumbo, says President Lazarus Chakwera is an approachable leader who has the best interests of the country at heart.

The remarks were made when faith leaders from the Southern region had an audience with President Lazarus Chakwera at Sanjika Palace in Blantyre.

The religious leaders indicated that they are committed to working together with government in peace and unity as well as development of the country.

Apostle Vinkhumbo who is also the leader of delegation highlighted that they will continue supporting Chakwera’s government with its non-selective approach.

“Chakwera is an approachable, focused, visionary, exemplary and unifying leader who has the best interests of the nation,” said Apostle Vinkhumbo.

He also indicated that the establishment of Mega Farms and the construction and rehabilitation of critical infrastructures in the country is a sign that Chakwera wants to develop the whole nation.

In his remarks, Reverend Brian Kamwendo, Special Advisor to the president on religious affairs said the meeting is important for the socio-economic development of the country since faith leaders are conveyors of development information.

On the other hand, Deputy Special Advisor on religious affairs, Sheikh Hashim Abbas, hailed government for facilitating peace and unity among people of different religious backgrounds.

Meanwhile, the Faith leaders came from different religions and the meeting is part of President Lazarus Chakwera’s engagement with different stakeholders in the Southern region to discuss various developmental issues.