On the 18th of January, President Dr Lazarus Chakwera launched the tree planting season.

We, at the Wildlife and Environmental society of Malawi (WESM) – Mzuzu branch, hope that you’ll take part in one of the many exercises taking place throughout the country.

If you look around, you’ll find the activity that best matches your priorities and your schedule. It could be planting fruit trees in your old school, it could be reforesting a decimated hill, it can be so many things. You could even come up with your own planting exercise, working with your friends, your village and your own sponsors. But do take part, either with your hands or with your pocket because those seedlings aren’t free.

Today, more than ever, we should be planting trees and that is a fact.

Trees are cost effective solutions to combat the effects of climate change such as extreme heat, droughts and floods. Assuming you already appreciate our beautiful Malawian trees, you don’t need to be told how important they are and you are able to explain to anyone why we need to plant and care for trees.

Indeed trees render so many services and ask for so little in return but they do need something from us humans. The mature trees need to be protected and the young ones need care.

What if we told you that the survival rate of the seedlings being joyfully planted in tree planting exercises is actually quite low? It is safe to say that without care, only one in ten has a chance. In doubt, go see how what was planted last year is doing.

Does this hard fact sound discouraging? We do not want this stopping you from planting. We want to inspire you. We want to help make your effort worthwhile and here is how. It is important to realize that what we will be planting are not exactly trees but rather we will be planting what we wish to become trees. The seedlings are in no position to render all the services we expect from trees: no drought mitigation, no cleaning the air, no fruits, not even shade and only a tiny fraction of the beauty… yet.

This year, on planting day, take a look at the seedling in its black plastic or its Chibuku box, it is full of potential. Now think of the big tree you would like it to become. Promise the seedling and promise yourself that you’ll make it happen. You’ll take it there! It is not that difficult, the young tree will do most of the job but you should visit and water, check on it, perhaps weed around, perhaps apply mulch. It isn’t much, it’s more about being aware, being concerned. Very few interventions are needed but there will be need for some.

So today, WESM Mzuzu branch comes with this message:

After the planting day come the caring months.

Before concluding we would like to raise a crucial point. All that is said above is doubly important when planting with kids and youth. You want the young generation to have a fulfilling experience, you want them to see results, you want them to understand that through honest work, simple but sustained, goals will be achieved. You want them to be proud of the trees that will grow thanks to them and not forget what they have done on the planting day. Nor do you want them to draw the sad conclusion that the seedlings died because nobody cared for them. After giving, the planter will start receiving. It is one of the nicest lessons kids can learn and it is a lesson that you can share with kids of all age.