Nkhunga First Grade Magistrate, Kingsley Bulea, has ordered two women to pay a fine of K100,000 each for forcing their children aged 14 and 16 to get married after the 14-year-old girl got pregnant.

The two women have been identified as Monica Njolomole, 46, and Mecklina Mayesa, 40.

The court, through state prosecutor sub–Inspector Micheas Chatsira, heard that in October, 2023 Njolomole instructed her 14-year-old daughter to go to her boyfriend’s home to stay after noticing that she was pregnant. The child reluctantly did.

Chatsira told the court that Mayesa, who is mother to the 16-year-old boy, welcomed the girl to marry her son and gave the two children shelter to live in as a couple.

He further said on January 18 this year, Njolomole confronted her fellow parent when she discovered that her daughter had not yet started accessing antenatal services. She later reported the matter to Nkhunga Police in the district.

Police invited both parties and cautioned them that they have contravened Section 81(a) of the Childcare and Protection Act of 2010 and took them to court for prosecution.

In his submission, Chatsira asked the court to pose meaningful penalty to the offenders to deter other would be offenders.

In mitigation, the two convicts pleaded to the court to exercise leniency saying as parents they did not know the right way of solving the problem brought by the children.

They assured the court that they will make sure for safe delivery of the girl.

Passing judgement, First Grade Magistrate Kingsley Bulea convicted and fined the two ladies to pay a fine of K100,000 each or in default serve 12 months in imprisonment. Both have paid the fine.

Reported by Wongani Mkandawire