Jenda Police have recovered K10 million out of the stolen K11 million in Mzimba and have arrested Moses Phiri, 29, on suspicion that he stole the cash from Joel Traders Manager’s house.

The incident occurred on January 22, 2024 at Jenda section 2C.

It has been established that Lontia Manda(the manager), on the said date, knocked off with 11 million kwacha as weekly sales and took the money to her home awaiting to be collected by her boss.

The same night, the suspect broke into the manager’s house and went away with the whole cash.

Eventually she reported the incident to Jenda Police Station where investigations were instituted which led to the arrest of the suspect.

Phiri also led police to his father’s house at Shayona in Kasungu where the sum of K10 million was found hidden in a small plastic bag in the maize field.

Meanwhile, Phiri has been charged with burglary while his father Felson Phiri 54, has been charged with receiving stolen property contrary to sections 309(2) and 328 of the Penal Code respectively.

They will appear before court after the completion of paperwork.

Moses and his father hail from Gawanani village, Traditional Authority Wimbe in Kasungu district.