Malawi Vice President Saulos Chilima on Saturday said government appreciates the role Catholic church plays in fostering and complementing national development.

Chilima said the church contributes a lot in shaping the future of the country through provision of different services such as education, health and other developments.

He was speaking at Civo Stadium during consecration ceremony of the very Reverend Fr. Vincent Frederick Mwakhwawa as Auxiliary Bishop of Lilongwe Diocese.

The vice president also conveyed message of good will from His Excellency Lazarus Chakwera and entire government of Malawi to the auxiliary bishop.

“The State President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera wish you well for the new position. He wished to be here and celebrate together but travelled to Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) for official state duty,” said Chilima.

He further urged auxiliary bishop Mwakhwawa to use wisdom of mother Teresa of seeing Jesus in every human being situation.

In his remarks, Apostolic Nuncio to Malawi and Zambia His Excellency Archbishop Gian Luca Perici encouraged the new bishop to be part of vulnerable people in his ministry.

Archbishop George Desmond Tambala of Lilongwe Archdiocese urged all the priests in the country to join hands in building the church by among other things support the youth both spiritual and physical lives.

“Our youths in the country are going through numerous challenges and need a lot of support from us”, he said.

The newly consecrated auxiliary bishop Mwakhwawa thanked Bishop Tambala for his support which made him to reach that position.

He promised to take all the duties assigned to him by bishop Tambala for the growth of the diocese and entire church.

Among other government officials who attended the ceremony were former vice president Khumbo Kachali, Leader of Opposition Hon. Kondwani Nankhumwa, Presidential Advisor on Religious Affairs Rev. Brian Kamwendo and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Regional Chairman for Centre Patrick Zebron Chilondola.

Lilongwe Archdiocese has 49 parishes and number of active bishops in Catholic church in Malawi has now reached 10.