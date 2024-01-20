The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has e expelled Leader of Opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa, Vice President (Centre) Grezelder Jeffrey and National Publicity Secretary Nicholas Harry Dausi.

The party has also fired Presidential Advisor Cecelia Chazama, National Director of Research and Training Mark Botomani, National Director of Protocol Otria Jere and Deputy Treasurer General (Centre) Fortunate Simeon Phiri.

Others who have been expelled are Deputy National Director of Political Affairs (East) Fredrick Billy Malata, Deputy National Director of Operations (North) Joe Thomas Nyirongo and National Governing Council (NGC) member Kenneth Chatatata Msonda.

A statement released today and signed by party spokesperson Shadric Namalomba says the party has also suspended Uladi Mussa from membership of the Party for a period of nine (9) months while Ralph Pacharo Jooma has been removed from the position of National Director of Economic Affairs.

Others who have been suspended and removed from their positions are Henry Matemba, Joseph Mabvuto Kachali, Kondwani Ng’ong’ola, Shafee Khamisa, Brave Mkwezalamba, Marriam Chimbalanga, Dumisani Lindani, Baxter Kita, and Lameck Rajab Malimba.

According to Namalomba, the punishments were decided during a meeting of the Central Committee held on 20th January, 2024. The committee has powers to receive and consider recommendations from the DPP disciplinary committee.

Earlier this month, the disciplinary committee heard from some of the affected DPP members who were accused of holding an NGC meeting without following proper procedures. At the NGC meeting, the members agreed to hold a DPP convention in December.

Meanwhile, Namalomba has called upon DPP members to respect and abide by the resolutions, to desist from any misconduct in the Party and never to undermine and disrespect the leadership at any levels within the structures of the party.

“The Party will not hesitate to take any disciplinary action against any misconduct,” says Namalomba.