The Malawi Space Agency Task Force has encouraged universities in the country to incorporate space science and programs in their curricula, saying the country can benefit from such programs.

This was disclosed by the Chairperson for the Task Force, Thandikile Mbvundula, during a meeting with the academia.

“The program is critical to the success of a National Space Program is the development of Human Capital chain. This includes Science, Technology, Innovation, Engineering, Arts and applications focusing on priority sectors like Education, Agriculture, Communication, Security and Business,” she said.

She encouraged universities to train young people to utilize space data for innovation.

The meeting was organized by the Malawi Space Agency Task Force through Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA).

Last year, MACRA held a Space conference under the theme “Space Applications for Sustainable Development” which among other things discussed how space resources can be fully utilized to tackle issues pertinent to the development of the country.