FCB Nyasa Big Bullets player Patrick Mwaungulu was the biggest winner during the Malawi Super League gala awards at Mount Soche as he was named player of the season and midfielder of the season following his impressive performances throughout the 2023 season.

Kalisto Pasuwa, who guided the champions to their first ever quadruple, was named coach of the year while Innocent Nyasulu, who has just joined The People’s Team won the Golden Glove award after he kept 13 clean sheets in 28 matches for Tigers.

Mighty Mukuru Wanderers’s Stanley Sanudi scooped the best defender of the season while Bangwe All Stars’s Robert Saizi was named Rookie of the season.

Dedza Dynamos’s Clement Nyondo scooped the Top Goal Scorer’s award with 16 goals, beating Lanjesi Nkhoma who scored 14.

In his speech, Mwaungulu said his award was a true definition of teamwork in a season which was characterized by injuries and congested fixtures.

“It all goes down to the teamwork. We worked hard for this. We had several injuries and we had congested fixtures, but, we kept on pushing forward and got the results. I am very grateful to the management, my fellow players, technical panel and the fans for the support rendered to me in the just ended season,” he said.

TNM plc Chief Executive Officer Michel Hebert revealed that discussions are underway to triple the sponsorship money for the forthcoming 2024 season.

On team awards, Chitipa United, who finished fourth in the standings, walked away with the most improved team award while Wanderers were the third placed team, with Silver Strikers coming second in the standings behind Bullets, who won their fifth straight league title.