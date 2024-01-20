Maize from Tanzania can now be imported into Malawi as Government, through the Ministry of Agriculture, has lifted the ban on the importation of maize from Tanzania.

The ban was imposed due to the presence of Maize Lethal Necrosis Disease (MLND) in the East African country.

In a statement, Secretary for Agriculture Dickxie Kampani says the Ministry has been in constant communication with the Tanzanian Plant Health and Pesticides Authority to share information on the prevalence of the disease.

He added that the Tanzanian authority submitted evidence and demonstrated that the disease has been contained.

“Given this position, traders are permitted to import maize from Tanzania after getting the necessary import authorization and documentation including sanitary and phytosanitary authorization from both Malawian and Tanzanian authorities,” said Kampani.

After the ban was announced, authorities at Malawi’s ports of entry in the Northern Region confiscated several bags of maize from traders.

Government said the maize would be milled into flour to prevent the risk of people planting the maize in the country.