Police in Balaka District have arrested two men aged 18 and 20 for allegedly hacking to death an 80-year-old man, Gerald Mmanjamwada, and his 75 year-old wife Ireen Nankhanga.

The District’s Police publicist, Inspector Gladson M’bumba says the matter happened on the night of 10 January, 2024 in Soma village, Traditional Authority Nkaya in Balaka District.

According M’bumpha, Police have since apprehended two suspects identified as Precious Salamba aged 18 and Enock Tonto Wonderfold aged 20 on suspicion that they committed the murder.

It is reported that the duo, on the said night, broke into the house of the couple in which they stole different items including a bag of Urea fertilizer, a Television screen, 15 iron sheets, 9 goats and an expand of clothes belonging to the couple.

It is believed that the suspects later on assaulted the couple with Panga knives before locking them in the house.

Meanwhile, a postmortem conducted by medics at Balaka District Hospital has revealed that the two people died of loss of blood due to deep cut wounds.

Police have so far identified and recovered some of the stolen items.

Both Salamba and Wonderfold hail from Soma village, Traditional Authority Nkaya in the District and will appear in court soon to answer murder charges.

Late Mmanjamwada came from Chinkhande village, Traditional Authority Kunthembwe in Blantyre while Nankhanga came from Kapani village, Traditional Authority Lundu in Chikwawa District.