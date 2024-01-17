The family of Aziel Mambala says postmortem shows that the one-year-old boy, who went missing yesterday before he was found dead this morning, was strangled to death.

Aziel went missing at around 5PM while inside his parents’ compound. This morning, his dead body was found in a small pit inside the same compound.

His uncle McLuther Mambala has said that results of a postmortem indicate that Aziel was strangled to death and his legs were broken.

According to Mambala, the pit was checked during the search for Aziel but he was not there and it is suspected that whoever killed Aziel dumped him after the boy was already dead.

”Doctors and police have confirmed and yes it’s true because he wasn’t on the spot found earlier during the search,” wrote Mambala on his Facebook page.