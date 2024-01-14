A 15-year-old boy who was on the run after stabbing to death his 26-year-old elder sister over a new pot has been apprehended in Balaka where he was hiding.

Mangochi Police Station Publicist Amina Tepani Daudi said that the suspect on January 11, 2024 fled his village and left his elder sister battling for her life in a pool of blood after stabbing her with a knife when she cautioned him not to use her new pot to roast maize.

The victim was rushed to Phirilongwe Health Centre by her mother where she was pronounced dead upon arrival.

“Postmortem conducted at the same facility revealed that death was due to severe loss of blood,” said Saudi.

The suspect fled to Balaka where he mingled with street kids and was staying at a certain drinking joint within the town.

After hearing the news from various media houses that the boy was wanted by Mangochi Police, some well-wishers who come from the same area with the suspect on January 13, 2024 spotted him at the drinking joint at Mgawanyemba Area and later tipped Balaka Police who arrested him.

Meanwhile, the boy has been charged with murder which contravenes section 209 of the Penal Code. He will appear before court after all formalities have been finalised.

Police are commending the members of the public as well as the media for their support in the fight against crime.

The suspect comes from Mtendere village, Traditional Authority Chilipa in Mangochi.