Dowa police station is keeping in custody a 24-year-old tailor identified as Brian Banda for putting on a nursing officer’s uniform.

Confirming the development to the local media was Mponela Police Station Public Relations Officer, Macpatson Msadala who said Banda was arrested last Monday, 8th January, 2024.

Msadala said on the material date, one Prosecutor at Mponela Police Station saw Brian Banda who is a tailor at Mponela trading center putting on a nursing officer’s which prompted him to dig more.

The publicist said it was at this juncture when the prosecutor approached Banda and started asking him some more questions about some nursing officers at Mponela Health Centre.

However, the suspect failed to convincingly respond to the questions, a development which led to his arrest.

Brian Banda who hails from Masunda village in the area of Traditional Authority Phambala in Ntcheu district, will appear before court soon to answer charges of impersonating a public officer.