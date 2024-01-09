The World Food Programme (WFP) says it is committed to continue assisting Malawi in fighting food insecurity in the country.

This was disclosed when President Dr Lazarus Chakwera had an audience with WFP delegation at Capital Hill in Lilongwe.

In his remarks, WFP Regional Director for Southern Africa Regional Bureau, Menghestab Haile indicated that the meeting’s agenda focused on food security, climate change, achieving regional self-sufficiency, transforming agriculture to support women farmers, addressing youth employment in the agriculture sector, as well as climate-smart initiatives within the SADC region.

“The issue of food insecurity is not only affecting Malawi but is a concern within the entire SADC region. The meeting aimed at strategizing on how to progress in addressing such problems,” said Haile.

He added that WFP aims to mobilize resources and establish resilient food systems to reduce reliance on food handouts.

“WFP will continue its intensified effort in supporting the Malawian government to distribute relief to those most affected by hunger in the country.

On the other hand, Commissioner for Disaster in the Department of Disaster Management Affairs, Charles Kalemba, indicated that the meeting also focused on revamping and transforming agriculture through youth-friendly programs and exploring improved technologies to sustain the country’s food systems during adversities.

“There is a need for enhanced agriculture systems, including mechanization and commercialization, to replace outdated farming methods for better agricultural productivity,” said Kalemba.

Meanwhile, President Lazarus Chakwera was accompanied by the Secretary to the President and Cabinet Madame Colleen Zamba, Minister of Foreign Affairs Nancy Tembo, Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, Dixie Kampani, and other government officials.