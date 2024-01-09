The Catholic University says it will not be able to release end of semester exam results tomorrow due to a countrywide blackout that hit Malawi today.

The university was supposed to release the results on Wednesday, January 10 but the release date has been postponed to Friday, January 12.

“The postponement has been caused by intermittent power supply and internet interruptions,” the university says in its statement.

It adds that dates for administration of deferred and supplementary examinations at the university remain unchanged. unchanged.

On Tuesday afternoon at 1:45PM, a system shutdown caused a countrywide power outage in Malawi. Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) which distributes power said in a statement on Tuesday that it was yet to establish the cause of the outage. Power was restored in some areas at around 5PM on the same day.