The Ministry of Health (MoH) says it has received reports that health service delivery has been compromised at Karonga District Hospital due to reckless actions of some health workers at the facility.

Recently, social medial platforms have been awash with reports that there is a cartel of health workers operating at the hospital which is diverting patients and health commodities for use in their private practice and pharmacies, among other allegations.

Reports indicate that any patient who seeks medical attention at the hospital is told to go and buy medicine or surgical items from pharmacies belonging to health personnel at the hospital.

These include catheters, plaster of Paris (POP), sutures, testing kits, only to mention but a few.

Responding through a written statement, secretary for Health, Dr. Samson Mndolo says the Ministry is aware of the concerns raised and has since engaged relevant stakeholders including the Malawi Health Equity Network (MHEN), the Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) among others in order to dig deep and get to the bottom of the matter.

The Ministry has since affirmed to handle the matter with all the seriousness it deserves and has since pledged to apply all appropriate corrective measures as soon as possible.

Dr. Mndolo has also assured the public that details of the investigations will be made available for public consumption.