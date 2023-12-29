A K10 million reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest of Victor Lyford Masamba, a 41-year-old truck driver who allegedly stole sugar worth K56 million.

This is according to a notice published in in a local newspaper asking people to provide information on Masamba’s whereabouts.

“K10 million will be given to any person who will give valid information that leads to the arrest of the above-mentioned person,” says the notice, adding that the details of the informant will be kept secret.

On December 19, Masamba who works at Simama Properties was sent to Illovo Sugar Company in Dwangwa where he loaded 30 tonnes of sugar valued at 56 million kwacha and the sugar was supposed to be offloaded in Lilongwe.

Public Relations Officer for Nkhunga Police Station in Nkhotakota district, Sub Inspector Andrew Kamanga, said the police later found the said truck empty and abandoned at Dema in the district.

Kamanga added that police were looking for Masamba who is suspected to have stolen the sugar to answer charges of theft.