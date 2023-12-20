Forum for Democracy and Rights Defenders (FDRD) on Tuesday presented a letter to Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Lilongwe requesting to meet Malawi Government officials on government’s position on the Israel-Hamas conflict.

In an interview after presenting the letter, FDRD Chairperson Shaibu Abdul Rahaman Ajassie said they want to discuss and get responses on some issues especially on why government decision-making keep on changing.

The request to meet the minister comes days after the grouping faulted government for siding with Israel on the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine.

“We want to know during the meeting on why government has no clear position on the conflict between Israel and Hamas. In the beginning, government supported the need for ceasefire but we were surprised to learn that Malawi has recently not taken part in voting on a United Nations resolution demanding a ceasefire in Middle East or not,” said Ajassie.

He also added that they want to understand if the leadership made consultations on the issues before making a decision.

“FDRD believes in contact and dialogue before resorting to other means of expressing views,” reads part of the letter which this publication is in possession with.

The letter also indicates that considering the agenda of government of servant leadership, FDRD believes that the ministry will respond positively towards the request.

The organisation further believes that it will get answers from the minister and understand better on some issues. Forum for Democracy and Rights Defenders expects to get feedback from the Ministry before 4th January, 2024.

The organization recently conducted demonstrations in Blantyre to show solidarity with Palestine.