World football governing body FIFA has congratulated the newly elected Football Association of Malawi (FAM) President Fleetwood Haiya following his ascendancy to the highest seat.

Haiya won the majority of the votes ahead of Walter Nyamilandu, who, before Saturday’s polls, was seeking re-election after serving the Association for 19 years.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino congratulated the new FAM boss for his victory on Saturday’s polls.

“Please accept my warmest greetings and sincerest congratulations for your election as President of the Football Association of Malawi (FAM).

“Your knowledge and leadership, your passion, and experience will undoubtedly have an important impact on the development of our beautiful game in Malawi. Convinced of the potential of football in the country, you can count on my personal support and the help of FIFA to achieve the goal. The doors of FIFA are always open if you wish to discuss our sport, it’s development and the promotion of its values,” reads the statement,” reads part of the statement.

Infantino also extended his warmest congratulations to Haiya’s first vice president, Madalitso Kuyera, second vice president Lameck Zetu Khonje, and all the members elected on Saturday.

“I also seize the opportunity to convey my felicitations to the Vice Presidents, and the Members of the Executive Committee elected with you, and I wish you and your team good luck and success for all the challenges that lie ahead, in. Reading and witnessing a lasting legacy for the future of football in Malawi,” reads the statement.

Haiya got 23 votes from 36, beating Nyamilandu with 13 votes.

He is expected to lead FAM for the next four years, having rose to the limelight through FCB Nyasa Big Bullets where he served as the first Chief Executive Officer before being promoted to the position of the Vice President.

Last year, he defeated Tiya Somba Banda for the position of the Super League of Malawi President.