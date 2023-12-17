South African rapper Nasty C is set to perform at Illusionz in Lilongwe on December 29th, the same day Eli Njuchi’s ‘Experience the Hive’ concert will take at BICC.

In November this year, Malawi’s prolific AfroDancehall star, Eli Njuchi who was born Chifuniro Magalasi, announced that he is coming with an appetizing music encounter, named; ‘The Hive Experience’.

The man behind the noiseful ‘Mije’ hit, said the event will among others see self-styled Lawi, Piksy, Driemo, Praise Umali, Kim Of Diamonds and Theresa Phondo exchanging microphones at the Bingu International Convention Center (BICC) Auditorium in Lilongwe on 29th December, 2023.

However, entertainment lovers from Lilongwe and surrounding areas will have to choose between Njuchi and South African rapper Nsikayesizwe David Junior Ngcobo, popularly known as Nasty C, who is to perform in Malawi on the same day.

According to X and Facebook pages of the newly launched Illusionz Bar and Restaurant situated at Golden Peacock in Lilongwe, South Africa’s richest rapper, Nasty C, is scheduled to perform in Malawi on 29th December.

Meanwhile, the organizers of Nasty C concert are yet to provide more details of the event but some people on social media platforms are questioning Illusionz’s clashing of the two most anticipated events.

“Kwachema… One city, Two shows, Two giants. Will Eli Njuchi postpone like Jay Jay Cee Mw did a few months ago? Have the organisers of the Nasty C SA show betrayed Eli? Couldn’t they have picked another date as both venues are in City centre a few meters apart?

“Kapena Lilongwe ndi wamkulu and it’s about the target audience and marketing? Where are you going pa 29 Dec? BICC or Illussions ? Are you supporting local or international?” wrote one local Facebook page.