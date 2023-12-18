The Ministry of Natural Resources and Climate Change through the Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services say most parts of the country will experience increased rainfall activities from Tuesday to Saturday.

This is according to the department’s weather statement for the week which was issued on Sunday 17 December, 2023 and states that the condition will be a result of Inter Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) which is expected to move over Malawi.

“Increased rainfall activities expected from Tuesday 19th December as the Inter Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) moves over Malawi, bringing scattered thunderstorms, heavy rains, and gusty winds through to Saturday 23rd December,” reads part of the weather statement.

Meanwhile, the department is advising the general public to take shelter in a safe, enclosed area during thunderstorms until the storm passes, as they can bring lightning and damaging winds and further says people should strengthen their houses to minimize damage from strong winds.

Apart from that, the department further urges people to stay hydrated during hot days by drinking plenty of water, even if they don’t feel thirsty and added that people should have access of the district’s seasonal rainfall forecast.

Last week dry and mainly hot weather persisted over most areas in Malawi in the past week, with sporadic rainfall mainly from Wednesday 13th to Friday 15th December and the MET says notable rainfall reports include 37.9mm on 13th December from Lughesyo in Chitipa, 37.2mm on 14th December reported from Mikalango in Chikwawa, and 19.9mm on 15th December from Mimosa in Mulanje.