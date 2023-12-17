Hip-hop artist Tay Grin, who was born in the United States, says he feels that he is appreciated and loved by Malawians and he considers Malawi as the country that made him.

The ‘Tcha’ hitmaker made the remarks recently when he was hosted on That Zed Podcast. The interview came weeks after Tay Grin collaborated with Zambian popular artist Yo Maps on a song titled ‘Somone’. In recent weeks, he has been involved in a relationship with Zambian influencer Mutale Mwanza.

During the podcast, Tay Grin was asked where he feels he gets celebrated the most and in his response Tay Grin said he always feels he gets love and appreciation from Malawians.

“I wouldn’t be Tay Grin if my people didn’t love me,” he said, adding that without the noise from Malawians, people form other countries wouldn’t have heard of him.

The artist argued that this is demonstrated in the use of his images as a benchmark when Malawians are engaged in social media wars with people from other countries.

Tay Grin whose performances include drums and gulewamkulu dances was born in the United States and while growing up he lived in countries such as Botswana, Lesotho, Zimbabwe and Democratic Republic of Congo.

According to the musician, in all the places he lived he noticed that people were proud of their culture but when he came back to Malawian, he noticed that young people were immersed in western culture.

This prompted him to start producing hip-hop songs fused with sounds from Malawian culture.

“The music being released now is rooted into Malawian culture. We are now telling our story, we are staying true to who we are,” said Tay Grin.

On his relationship with Mutale Mwanza, Tay Grin said the two are in a happy place and he wants their relationship to go far.

“That lady is a queen and she is smart. The synergy between us is enormous and there are so many things that we connect on that are important,” said Tay Grin.

He also defended their habit of posting their private conversations on social media saying their relationship started in public and it is only fair to keep their social media followers in the loop.

He said: “If people in the comments say we should stop [social media posts], we will stop.”