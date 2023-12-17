France Minister of State Chrysoula Zacharopoulou on Friday hailed the World Food Programme (WFP) for its interventions on the school feeding programme under the Joint Programme on Girls Education.

Zacharopoulou said the home-grown school meals programme being implemented by WFP with support from NORAD and the Royal Norwegian Embassy has improved primary education in the country.

She made the remarks when she led a visiting delegation to Mphunzi Primary School in Dedza.

She further added that their aim is to focus on long term impacts and that France will continue funding the project, as well as working with the government in order to reach out to many schools in various districts across the country.

On her part, Principal Secretary for Basic Education in the Ministry of Education, Rachel Chimbwete Phiri, said the programme has, among others, improved on enrolment of learners compared to the past as many failed to attend classes on empty stomachs.

In his speech, Mphunzi head teacher Joseph Kapetuka said the initiative has brought in a lot of benefits at his school, more especially increased pass rate for girls which rose from 72 percent in 2018/19 academic years to 93 percent in 2023.

In 2024, WFP’s school feeding programme is expected to expand to schools in Mzimba, Nkhata Bay and Rumphi districts.

Reported by Tracy Kafansiyanji