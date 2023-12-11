The Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB) has reminded the general public that it will on 31st December this year close registration and payment for all the 2024 examinations.

The board reminded the public through a press statement dated 1st December, 2023 which was signed by its Executive Director Professor Dorothy Nampota.

“The Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB) is reminding schools and the general public that the closing date for registration of students for 2024 Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education (PSLCE), Junior Certificate of Education (JCE) and Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examinations is 22 nd December 2023.

“The closing date for payment of examination fees is 31st December 2023,” reads part of MANEB statement

The public is further being reminded that the approved examination fees payment platforms are TNM Mpamba, Airtel money, FDH 525 Mobile Banking, FDH Wallet, FDH BankiPakhomo, NBS Eazy Mobile, National bank M0626, Standard Bank Unayo and First Capital Bank.