President Lazarus Chakwera says his administration is committed to providing adequate resources to human rights bodies to ensure that human rights are protected in the country.

Chakwera mare the remarks during the commemoration of International Human Rights Day and 75th anniversary of Universal Declaration of Human Rights at Chigumukire Primary School at Senior Chief Kuntaja in Blantyre.

“Government will ensure that human rights bodies such as Malawi Human Rights Commission, Malawi Legal Aid Bureau and Office of the Ombudsman get adequate resources,” said Chakwera.

He added that Malawi has made five commitments to international community to enhance the promotion of human rights.

“Ours is a commitment to actively engage in the United Nations human rights mechanisms including human rights council and treaty bodies. Secondly, to adopt legislation and policies that provides enhanced protection for marginalized groups including women, children, elderly and persons with disabilities so that ‘no one’ is left behind.

“Malawi’s commitment is to ensure greater accountability and transparency in the promotion and protection of human rights by strengthening oversight bodies and public institutions. Ours is commitment to develop and implement a business and human rights action plan to serve as a framework for ensuring that businesses adhere to human rights principles all the time.,” Chakwera added.

The Malawi leader highlighted that the aim of the commitments was to enhance the adoption of climate resilience and sustainable practices in all sectors in order to address the effects of climate change on the lives of Malawians.

He indicated that government is committed to address climate change challenges saying problems which come due to climate change exacerbate infringement of human rights.

“Despite the strides Malawi has so far made in promoting human rights, there was need to conduct comprehensive review on pieces of legislations such as child protection and justice act, prevention of domestic violence act and disability act among others,” said the Malawi president.

In her remarks, Head of Mission, Embassy of Iceland, Inga Petursdottir, urged all people to unite in the promotion of human rights, peace and justice.

She also congratulated Malawi for being re-elected in the United Nations Human Rights Council.

On the other hand, the Executive Director of Women’s Legal Resources Centre (WORLEC), Maggie Kathewera Banda who also represented Human Rights Civil Society Organisations, hailed government for working with Human Rights Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in addressing issues of human rights.