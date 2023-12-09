The Airtel Top 8 Cup semifinal showdown between Silver Strikers and Mafco FC, which was scheduled for Sunday at Bingu National Stadium, has been postponed to a later date.

According to a statement released by the Football Association of Malawi (FAM), the decision to have the game shifted to a later date has everything to do with Mighty Mukuru Wanderers’ intention to appeal against the body’s Disciplinary Committee’ determination which upheld the decision by the Competitions Committee in relation to what happened during the quarter-final first leg between Silver Strikers and Wanderers on 23rd September.

“FAM wishes to announce that the FAM Appeals Committee has commenced the appeals process on the FAM Disciplinary Committee determination on the appeal by Mighty Mukuru Wanderers against the FAM Competitions Committee.

“Wanderers expressed intention to appeal against the FAM Disciplinary Committee’ determination which upheld the decisions by the FAM Competitions Committee in relation to events during the 2023 Airtel Top 8 quarter-final first leg between Silver Strikers and Mighty Mukuru Wanderers Wanderers at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe on 23rd September 2023,” reads part of the statement.

According to FAM, the Lali Lubani based side has been given four days to submit their ground of appeal.

“Wanderers were on Friday 8th December 2023 served with the Disciplinary Committee motivated decision and have four days to submit their grounds of appeal whose hearing is scheduled for Wednesday 13th December 2023.

“As a result of this process, the Airtel Top 8 semifinal match between Silver Strikers and Mafco FC which was scheduled for Sunday 10th December 2023 has been postponed to a later date,” says the presser.

However, FAM says Wanderers’ appeal will not in anyway affect the outcome of their abandoned second leg match against the Bankers on Wednesday in which the Area 47 based side was awarded a 2-0 victory and proceeded to the semis following the Nomads’ failure to show up for the match.

Meanwhile, the mother body has commenced disciplinary proceeding against Wanderers in respect to their failure to show up for the second leg match.