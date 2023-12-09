Ekhaya Farms Food and Group of Companies is holding a pre-Christmas promotion and has slashed down prices of most commodities for the festive season.

Ekhaya Farms Food and Group of Companies Managing Director, Annabel Mpinganjira, has disclosed this to Malawi24 saying the pre-Christmas promotion is taking place in all Ekhaya shops in Malawi.

“We’re aware of how thing are in the country as such we want to please our valued customers in this festive season with reduced prices of commodities in our shops,” she added.

The shops have reduced prices of dressed chickens, Bokomo We Bix, Fresh pac tea bags and star spaghetti, Orange Squash, Nestle Milo, Dragon Energy Drink Beef among others

One of Ekhaya customers in Zomba, Anderson Mwada said was happy with the promotion saying it has responded to people’s needs in the festive season.

“The promotion will make life easier in this festive season considering that life has become harder with the recent devaluation of kwacha,” he added.