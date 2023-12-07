A 59-year-old headteacher at St. Paul’s Primary School in Mzimba has committed suicide after suspecting his wife of having an affair.

Malawi Police public relations officer in the district Sub Inspector Peter Botha says Mortson Kamanga took the pesticides on Wednesday 6 December, 2023 at his home.

Kamanga was rushed to Trust Health Clinic where he was referred to Mzimba District Hospital and was pronounced dead upon the arrival.

Meanwhile Kamanga’s body is still at Mzimba District Hospital pending postmortem.

Reports show that Kamanga found messages and pictures in his wife’s phone which suggest that the wife has been in an affair with another man.

Police in the district have since urged the public to report any issue that affects them to Victim Support Unit (VSU) or any police station to avoid such incidents.

Kamanga hailed from Moses Kamanga Village in the area of Traditional Authority Khonsolo in the district.